East Bengal to lodge complaint against refereeing after draw against Goa

are set to lodge a complaint with the All Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) against referee Arumughan Rowan, Goal can confirm.

Rowan, who officiated the match between East Bengal and on Wednesday evening, made poor decisions in the game that changed the fate of the match, according to the club management.

Skipper Daniel Fox was sent off in the 56th minute of the match after his challenge on Alexander Romario. The English defender was given a red card straight away and East Bengal feels that the decision was harsh on Fox as the red card could have been avoided.

The second decision which the club questions is Bright Enobakhare's cancelled goal. Surchandra Singh had made a run into the box to score past Mohammed Nawaz but the Gaurs custodian stopped the effort. The ball ricocheted into the path of Enobakhare who found the back of the net but it was disallowed as Surchandra was punished for a foul on the keeper.

The Red and Golds claim that Nawaz had collided with his teammate instead of Surchandra and hence the question of a foul does not arise.

"After every match, the club can give official feedback about the referee. Along with that feedback, we are also lodging a complaint with the AIFF and the FSDL about two major decisions that were questionable. These things need to be corrected because the team is getting affected a lot," an East Bengal official told Goal.

"The first one is Bright's second goal which was disallowed. The replays clearly suggest that Surchandra Singh did not touch Mohammed Nawaz and it was an FC Goa player with whom the goalkeeper had collided. The second one is the red card of Danny Fox because when the challenge happened, the referee initially took out the yellow card but it was the assistant referee who suggested that it is a straight red. We feel it was harsh, it was a 50-50 challenge and he got the ball. If East Bengal had 11 players, it would have been a different scoreline."

This is the second time the Kolkata giants are lodging a complaint against a match official. In December they had complained against the standard of refereeing after the game against Jamshedpur wherein Eugeneson Lyngdoh was sent off.