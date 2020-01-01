ISL 2020-21: A Borges show against Odisha FC

Lobera certainly had depth in his squad as was witnessed in the game against an inexperienced Odisha FC...

Another day, another dominating performance by Sergio Lobera’s as they registered their third consecutive win of the ongoing (ISL) season, this time over Odisha FC on Sunday.

After outclassing in their last match, Mumbai City were brimming with confidence against a shaky Odisha FC side who are also languishing in the bottom half of the league table without a win in four games.

With Mumbai playing three matches in the space of eight days, Lobera decided to rotate his squad. Adam Le Fondre was named on the bench and instead Bartholomew Ogbeche was handed a start. Hernan Santana picked up a knock in the last game against East Bengal and hence, was given a rest. Mehtab Singh was afforded an opportunity to start alongside Mourtada Fall in defence.

Mandar Rao Dessai wasn't available for selection due to personal reasons and so, Lobera deployed Bipin Singh as a left winger.

It must be noted that the Indian players in whom Lobera had put trust upon didn't disappoint. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy followed up his solid performance against East Bengal with another resolute display at the back. Lobera had highlighted on the importance of having a strong squad which plays an important role in winning the league.

“It is very important to have a very good squad. When you have some problems with some players, for example, in the case of Mandar who has a personal problem but we can use another player in place of him and he played very well. I am very happy with the performance of Vignesh. I agree that this was a very good example of having a good squad.”

Mumbai’s foreign contingent is versatile and not short of firepower. However, it must be mentioned that their Indian players too have stepped up and grown in confidence. Against Odisha, Bipin Singh and Rowllin Borges were amongst the most impressive players. Bipin had a stellar outing on the flanks and even provided an inch-perfect cross from which Borges netted the second goal.

The 25-year-old Manipuri winger would get occasional starts under former coach Jorge Costa but Lobera has used him a lot more so far in the season.

On the other hand, Borges was simply outstanding in the midfield alongside Ahmed Jahouh. It is not easy to outshine a player like Jahouh who once again stamped his authority on the game. The Moroccan completed 93 passes in the entire match but it was just another day in the midfielder’s office. Borges too anchored the midfield well and was all over the pitch. He completed 62 successful passes and had also scored the second goal for his team with a clinical header.

There is still a long way to go for Mumbai City this season and the team has just started to settle in. Next up will be a game against on Wednesday and one can expect more rotation from Lobera in order to keep his players fresh.