ISL: Delhi Dynamos sign Argentine midfielder Martin Perez Guedes

After Xisco Hernandez, Josep Gombau’s Delhi Dynamos have added another attacking midfielder to their ranks….

(ISL) side are all set to sign Argentinean midfielder Martin Perez Guedes for the upcoming 2019-20 season, Goal can confirm.

The 27-year-old player predominantly plays in the attacking midfield role but can also operate as a left midfielder.

Guedes had made his professional debut back in 2009-10 season with third division Argentine club Club Atletico Huracan. After spending two seasons there where he scored 12 goals in 83 appearances, the midfielder moved to club Olimpo for a season before signing for one of the best Argentine sides Racing Club.

His time at Racing was not particularly noteworthy as he got very little game time. This prompted the club to send him back on loan to Olimpo. Since then the player had plied his trade with five different clubs.

Now that his contract is over at Racing, the player will be moving to the ISL and join Delhi Dynamos for the upcoming season.

Martin Guedes will become the fourth foreign player of the Delhi Dynamos squad this season. They had retained Spanish midfielder Marcos Tebar from last season and signed former ‘B’ defensive midfielder Diawandou Diagne and former star Xisco Hernadez.

They had also bolstered their squad by roping in winning young defender Gaurav Bora this season. After a relatively dull start in the transfer window, the Dynamos are quickly catching up and getting active.

Delhi Dynamos will be eyeing success this season under Josep Gombau after failing miserably in the last two editions of the ISL. They had finished eighth on both occasions.