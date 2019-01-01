ISL: Delhi Dynamos relocate base to Odisha

The Delhi Dynamos' owners GMS group signed a MOU with the Government of Odisha on Saturday to facilitate club's relocation...

(ISL) side officially announced their shift from the national capital to Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

As Goal reported earlier, after spending five seasons in Delhi in the ISL, the club owners GMS group decided to shift base and they will now play their home matches in Odisha. The club is likely to be named as Odisha FC from the upcoming season.

Speaking on the change in base, GMS Group CEO Anil Sharma said, “It hurts for me to move Delhi Dynamos FC away from the city of Delhi, but certain hard decisions had to be taken. I had a vision for the development of football in the country. And my vision has always made me strive for better. I feel the state of Odisha shares the same vision with me. As difficult as it was for me to take the call, I am immensely happy to say that the Government of Odisha is equally committed and determined to create an environment of sporting excellence in the state.

“In the last two years, the state of Odisha has successfully hosted more than 12 national as well as international sporting events, which includes the Men’s Hockey World League finals and the AIFF 4-nations Women’s Hero Gold Cup. The success of all these tournaments has consolidated the state’s commitment and proactiveness in developing sports in the region.

“Thus, after a collective discussion and analysis with the management of Delhi Dynamos FC, we have decided to move ahead with the relocation."

Dynamos director Rohan Sharma said, “Irrespective of where we play from, our vision is to make a superpower in global football. While the club will relocate to Odisha, we will continue nurturing talent via Academy and Soccer Schools in Delhi NCR as well, thereby providing a path to top-level football.”

On Saturday, Delhi Soccer Private Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha, to facilitate the move.

On the club moving to Odisha, the state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik opined, “I congratulate and extend a warm welcome to Odisha FC and Indian . It is a significant development towards the promotion of football in Odisha. I am sure this partnership would inspire our State’s footballers to pursue the beautiful game of football with greater commitment."