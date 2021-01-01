Bengaluru FC appoint Marco Pezzaiuoli as new head coach

The 52-year-old manager has worked extensively with the German youth national teams...

Bengaluru FC have roped in Marco Pezzaiuoli as their new head coach on a three-year performance-based contract that will see the German manager stay at the club till the end of 2023-24 season.

He will take over the reins after the end of this ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) which means Naushad Moosa will continue to remain at the helm of affairs for the time being. So the first assignment of the new manager will be the AFC Cup Preliminary Stage which is set to take place on April 14.

Bengaluru FC haven't had the best of Indian Super League (ISL) campaigns as they find themselves in the seventh position after 17 games. In fact, they endured an eight-match winless run - a first in the short history of the club.

They parted ways with Carles Cuadrat as the management believed that he had moved away from the club's 'philosophy'. However, under interim coach, they haven't had a great run either with just a solitary win from eight matches.

Bengaluru FC appointed Ashley Westwood in their maiden season in the I-League and after three seasons under the Englishman where they won the I-League twice and a Federation Cup, they appointed Albert Roca. Under Roca, the club reached the AFC Cup and ISL finals and won the Federation Cup.

Thereafter, Cuadrat, who worked as an assistant under Roca, was named the head coach. He guided the club to their first-ever ISL title and also helped them make it into the playoffs in his second season.

This is the first time that the club has appointed a German coach with the long term vision to not just improve their style of play but also ensure that their trophy cabinet has new additions every season.

Pezzaiuoli was in charge of various German youth teams during his managerial stint. He was also a part of Karlsruher SC, a German second division club, where he was the interim head coach on two occasions. Interestingly, he succeeded current German national team coach Joachim Low at Karlsruher in 2000.



He has also been a head coach at Hoffenheim during the 2010-11 season in the Bundesliga. However, he lasted only 3 months in the role.



Pezzaiuoli also has extensive coaching experience in Asia, having been an assistant coach at South Korea's Suwon Bluewings. He also took up a head coaching role at Japan's Cerezo Osaka where he succeeded former Pune City coach Ranko Popovic.

Speaking on his appointment, Pezzaiuoli said, “I’m very proud to be a part of Bengaluru FC, and excited about the challenge to bring the team back to the top. I am always keen to gather experiences in life and football and to be able to make a difference wherever I go. I’m also keen to share my experience to help Indian football grow. I’m really looking forward to joining the team as soon as I can.”

While, Director Parth Jindal said, “Marco brings with him tremendous experience of having worked with clubs in the top tier in Europe and Asia, along with a significant stint with the age-group sides of the German National Team. What drew me to appointing him was his intent, organisation and clarity of thought on how he wants to take Bengaluru FC back to where we belong.

"Our ambition has been to play the AFC Champions League and I believe Marco has the vision and style to lead us there. The senior team aside, his expertise with youth will go a long way in helping us further build on the success of our academy. Marco’s appointment is a statement of intent from the club and about how serious we are about bringing Bengaluru FC back to the top.”