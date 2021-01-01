NorthEast United can do the double over Mumbai City - Highlanders assistant Alison Kharsyntiew

NorthEast United are the only team to have defeated Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City this season...

NorthEast United, now fifth with 18 points from 13 games, have made a brave recovery in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign ahead of the Mumbai City test on Saturday.

They defeated the current league leaders in their opening game and recently having picked back-to-back wins over Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan, club assistant Alison Kharsyntiew believes that they can continue their good run of form and do the double over Mumbai City.

"First of all, I would like to give credit to the players for their hard work and good performance in the last two games. Hopefully, we will continue with the same spirit in tomorrow's match. Mumbai City, unbeaten 12 games, are a good team but we must believe that we can beat them tomorrow. We just have to be disciplined in our attacking and defending principles and be confident.

"We have beaten them once but tomorrow is a new game and a fresh challenge for us. I'm sure that the players will be putting in their best efforts to get three points tomorrow," he said.

With regard to dealing with one of the best attacking threat in the league, the former Shillong Lajong coach thinks they can weather the storm and hit Mumbai at the opportune moment.

"It's very simple. We have to communicate well and be disciplined. If we can do that for 90 minutes, I think we can surely get over them. We need to dictate the play and control the game. If we don't have the ball, we need to be patient, create chances and utilise them," Kharsyntiew stated.

NorthEast United defender Benjamin Lambot meanwhile emphasised that nothing much has changed at the club since Khalid Jamil has taken over from Gerard Nus.

"We know coach Khalid from the beginning of the season. So for us, it was not much of a change. We kept doing the same work and brought a bit more discipline in the last few games. We did the same basics and the coach brings in his little touch. We can see in our game that all players are giving their 100 percent.

"The main problem for us was the set pieces but you can see now that we are stronger on this point because we have been working on that. All the teams have good offensive lines but if you score more than the opponents it's the most important thing in football. So we have to push them and defensively we will try to be stronger. Of course, Mumbai City have a strong attacking line but we can take them like any other team in order to go for the win tomorrow," the Belgian underlined.