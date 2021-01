ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Jamshedpur enter the tie on the back of three consecutive defeats while Hyderabad haven't lost a game in this calendar year...

A win for Jamshedpur can help them up to four places to fifth on the table and two within Hyderabad at fourth place when the two teams meet in Sunday's earlier kick-off at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Game Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad Date Sunday, January 24 Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Jamshedpur Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Chaudhary



Hyderabad Possible XI:

Injured - Nikhil Poojari, Joao Victor, Subrata Paul

Absent - Souvik Chakrabarti

Suspended - None



Key Players - Aridane Santana, Akash Mishra