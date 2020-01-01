ISL 2020-21: Gerard Nus - Good training pitches are a necessity for good football

The Spanish manager expressed his dissatisfaction over the quality of training pitches...

manager Gerard Nus believes that it's important to have good training pitches first before anyoone can expect a team to play a beautiful brand of attacking football. Ahead of their (ISL) clash against on Thursday, the manager mentioned that the teams, who can manage to get results despite rotating their squad due to the congested schedule will do well.

It must be noted that the ISL is being conducted in Goa with every team being part of a bio-secure bubble.

"All the teams will struggle with injuries. Some teams are struggling for good training pitches. Many coaches are complaining. These things don't help. When you are weaker (physically) you get more injuries. The scheduling does not allow you to rest. You have to rotate and can not stick to a XI. Every team will face these (issues). And the teams who will manage this well will do better.

More teams

"I have heard that some clubs are sharing the (training) pitch with local side. When you have only one grass pitch, it is not enough. When you are training every day the quality will deteriorate. Moreover, the weather is so hot. If you want to have quality football you must have good quality training pitches. We want to play good football and good training pitches is a necessity," stated the tactician.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Nus is wary of the threat that Kerala Blasters possess and even went on to term them as 'favourites' for the tie. He believes that the Men in Yellow can finish in the top three at the end of the season.

"Kerala Blasters have one of the best squads in ISL. They are a tough team to play against. They are good in the build-up, organisation and set-pieces. They can create chances in so many ways. It is going to be a hard match. They are the favourites as they are a very strong side. Kerala know they played good football (against ). They did not deserve to lose. They are going to play good football again.

"In some moments we did not have much control against . I don't think many teams will have control against Mumbai. They are a top team not only in , but in Asia. Kerala tried so many things. They can change strategies. But the most important thing for us is to to have the same mentality and be positive. To get even a point we need to do everything better than them. They are one of the three sides to finish on the ladder at the end of the season. Blasters have good players coming from some top clubs in Europe and they also have players from the Indian team. We cannot take them lightly," commented the youngest manager in ISL.

The 35-year-old praised his team's performance against Mumbai City, a tie which they won 1-0. But he still believes that they have some aspects to improve upon.

"It is just not the defenders that played well. Everyone did a fantastic job against Mumbai. We have to get better will ball possession. We have to rest more with the ball., We have to make better judgements - when to make a risky pass or when not to make. We are working on those. We are not on holidays in Goa. I have come here to do a job. We are sacrificing a lot. We just want to improve with each passing game.

"It gives confidence to any team to start on a winning note. We managed the game well and got a positive result. But at the same time, there were other things which could have stolen those three points. But we must learn from them and improve," signed off the former assistant coach.