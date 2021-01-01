'Gerard Nus has a plan' - NorthEast United focused on form revival as Bengaluru FC come calling

There is no concrete return date for injured NorthEast United forward Kwesi Appiah

are currently on a six-match winless run and have won just once in the last nine games in the ongoing (ISL) season.

Having faced back-back defeats against (2-0) and Hyderabad FC (4-2), they face on Tuesday in an attempt to recover their dip in form. Bengaluru FC are also coming on the back of a poor run of form, having lost four ISL games in a row for the first time in their history.

However, NorthEast assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew is not taking anything for granted. He said, "First of all, we know that Bengaluru have lost four games in a four but every game is new and we have to respect them. I'm sure that the players will give their best tomorrow. Whatever the outcome, we know our duty. We have to forget the last match, focus on the next match and put in 100 percent to win.

"We have a simple approach. If we lose the ball, we try to win it back. If we have the ball, we have to create chances and score," he professed.

The Highlanders have been poor in defence lately, having conceded eight goals in the last three games. Goals have also dried up in attack lately. Kharsyntiew did not have confirmation on when injured forward Kwesi Appiah is expected to return to first team action.

"Our coach (Gerard Nus) has a plan. There are always negative and positives. The main thing is to improve on the negative points and strengthen our positive points. Tomorrow is our first game of the second half of the season and I'm sure that the players can give a good performance tomorrow," the former coach stated.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru have struggled to score from open play this season but have scored 75 per cent of their goals from setpieces. However, Kharsyntiew feels suitably prepared.

"No matter if we play against the best team or not, we have to be ready. We are ready for any possible attack from them," Kharsyntiew signed out.