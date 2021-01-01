'Injury cannot be an excuse' - Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo ponders midfield solutions without Rafael Crivellaro

The Hungarian has asked his players to step up their efforts after a drab performance against Hyderabad

will look to end their three-game winless run when they lock horns against Odisha on Sunday evening in the 2020-21 (ISL).

In their previous match, they were completely outplayed by Hyderabad and coach Csaba Laszlo wants his players to show character and bounce back in their next encounter at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Interestingly, Marina Machans have lost thrice at this venue but the coach shrugged it off as mere coincidence.

"It is just a coincidence. I don't think the stadium has anything to do with our not-so-good performances. But our performance was very bad in the last match. We made a lot of mistakes. We didn't deserve to win. We are reflecting on our performances from all the games. We played badly against Hyderabad. We have to change and analyse mistakes. We have to make amends against Odisha," reflected the manager.

Laszlo informed that Chennaiyin will be without their skipper Rafael Crivellaro against Odisha. This has forced him to draw up a different tactical plan after their frailties in midfield were exposed by Hyderabad without the Brazilian who has been ruled out for the season due to an injury.

"In the previous game, we lost without Crivellaro. We didn't have a good pre-season. We had to replace some players. We had to begin practically anew. He is not just our captain but a very important player."

"Also, tactically I have to work differently. We played 4-2-3-1. I will not change that very much, but this is life and I don't want to make injury an excuse. We have to win the next game and get back to business. We have enough resources to replace Crivellaro. We have to talk about solutions and not about problems," he explained.

Laszlo trusts that his men can get the three points from their next match.

"I think after the win in their last game they (Hyderabad) have put in a lot of work. Every team has problems. In this league, there is not much difference in quality amongst the teams. We have good players as well.

"In a league, you have 20 games and not every game will be fantastic. It is better to lose one game than play eight bad games. We can do better and we have to pass better and move the ball better. We are working every day to increase our goal-scoring prowess. I am confident with my team."

Chennaiyin are currently eighth on the league table with 10 points from nine games.