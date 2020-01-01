ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo - 'NorthEast United can score against any team'

The Hungarian revealed that Sipovic and Isma's injuries look better than first feared...

head coach Csaba Laszlo sounded a warning to his side ahead of their upcoming (ISL) match against FC.

The Marina Machans have suffered back-to-back defeats after a positive start to the season. Laszlo feels his side needs to be careful against NorthEast United who are solid defensively while possessing the ability to score against any defence.

NorthEast United have scored in every match so far, tallying seven goals in four games, and are unbeaten so far.

"NorthEast had a good start (to the season). They are very stable and have good offensive players. They can score goals against every opponent," Laszlo said. "We must be prepared. We have our own style and strengths and we will put it to use against them."

The 56-year-old feels that his side needs to improve their defending from set-pieces. They have looked vulnerable from dead-ball situations and conceded two such goals against FC, resulting in a 2-1 loss despite dominating proceedings.

"We study our opponents closely. We try to understand what kind of free-kicks are going to come. We have players who are good in the air. We have to remain sharp, and fit and we can win against anybody."

The Hungarian is confident that Chennaiyin can improve and has been left impressed by the kind of football they have played so far. With a lot of matches left to be played, Laszlo feels there is no need to panic.

"We are not in a panic situation. We played good football. But it is also about results. The players showed the best phase (with performances). The season is very long. I don't want to talk about where we will end. Against Mumbai, we were unhappy after the game and with a little luck, we can get better results."

Chennaiyin have been unlucky at times, having been at the receiving end of several controversial on-field decisions. Laszlo joined the growing call for a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in ISL if it is possible.

"I am concentrating on my team before the next game. The standard (of officiating) will be better. I don't want to talk about referees. If it is possible to bring VAR, then I am all for it."

More hearteningly for Laszlo and Chennaiyin fans, influential midfielder Anirudh Thapa is set to return to the side for the NorthEast match, after missing out against Mumbai City last time out. He had suffered an injury in their 1-0 loss to .

The condition of Isma Goncalves and Enes Sipovic, both of whom had to be taken out during the Mumbai game with injuries, is also better than first feared.

"Thapa was more or less ready for the previous game. Now he is training fully. It looks good for Thapa. Isma will take 14 days. He is not so serious. Whereas, Sipovic will be out for seven days. Good that they will not miss many matches. The other players are doing a great job."