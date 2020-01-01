ISL 2020-21: Csaba Laszlo - Chennaiyin FC must be compact and play to their strengths against Mumbai City FC

The Hungarian revealed that Anirudh Thapa's injury looks better than first feared....

As a tough (ISL) encounter against joint-leaders beckons, must play to their strengths, feels head coach Csaba Laszlo.

Mumbai City, after losing their first game of the season, have steadily improved and have looked potent up front, exactly how Sergio Lobera likes his teams to play. After scraping to a 1-0 win over , Lobera's side have blown away SC and Odisha FC.

However, Laszlo is not dazed by the prospect of playing one of the favourites to reach the play-offs. He felt that Chennaiyin needed to focus on their strengths, rather on the opponents.

"We have to stay compact, help each other. If we can do this and play to our strengths, we can beat Mumbai. We have a lot of strengths, not just our opponents. We have to use our strengths," Laszlo said.

"I don't think that always the best-rated team will win the game. You need a bit of luck but also a plan and structure. You can have desire and passion but you need structure. It is very important. For me, it is important to have structure and then have individual creativity. Definitely, we can win against any team."

Mumbai City have not conceded from open play yet in their four matches so far, with the only goal scored against them being a penalty by 's Kwesi Appiah. Chennaiyin, themselves, have not scored a goal in their last two games.

But the head coach is confident that his attack can find their way through the Mumbai defence.

"We will try to do that (breach a strong Mumbai defence). We are capable of scoring. Mumbai City is a strong team. But we are not weak. But we have shown we can play football. Last game we lost but this is a new game and I'm confident we can score goals."

Influential midfielder Anirudh Thapa suffered an injury early on in their previous game against but Laszlo did have positive news on his status. Though he might not be involved against Mumbai City, he is not expected to be out of action for long.

"Yes, we are discussing with the medical team (Thapa). He's made good progress but we will decide only tomorrow. But it looks positive."

Mumbai City have a quite a few overseas players who have ISL experience, with the likes of Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous and Bartholomew Ogbeche. The 56-year-old felt that having a settled team helps squads adapt quickly and perform well.

"You have players who have come into ISL for the first time in many teams and the performances haven't been fantastic. Players who have played before know how the league is. The adapting period is very important. Personal attitude is also important.

"I think in my team, we have (Enes) Sipovic is new and has given good performances. Fatkhullo (Fatkhuloev) has played well. Isma (Goncalves) already scored. Jakub (Sylvestr) has been unlucky but I'm confident he will adapt quickly."

He further explained that Chennaiyin have already displayed good team spirit and togetherness, qualities that will help them be competitive in the league.

"Every team is searching for their best XI and have better physical conditioning. No team had the best preparations. Teams who have been stable for a long time are working better.



But I am satisfied with the team spirit and togetherness and how we are developing. Not with the result. In these three games, we have showed that we are capable of being competitive."