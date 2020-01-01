Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 fixtures: First test against FC Goa

Can Bengaluru FC start the 2020-21 ISL season with a win against FC Goa?

begin their (ISL) season with a mouthwatering clash against on November 22 at the Fatorda Stadium.

Carles Cuadrat's team will then face Hyderabad in their second match on November 28 at the same venue.

The Blues will take on rivals on December 13.

The full list of Bengaluru's fixtures released so far can be found below:

📆 𝗙𝗶𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀: Bengaluru FC 👇



vs FC Goa - Nov 22

vs HFC - Nov 28

vs CFC - Dec 4

vs NEUFC - Dec 8

vs KBFC - Dec 13

vs OFC - Dec 17

vs ATKMB - Dec 21

vs JFC - Dec 28

vs MCFC - Jan 5

vs SCEB - Jan 9 #HeroISL #BFC #Indianfootball

Date Opponent Time Venue November 22 FC Goa 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda November 28 Hyderabad 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

December 4 Chennaiyin 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim December 8 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda December 13 Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda December 17 Odisha 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim December 21 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

December 28 Jamshedpur 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

January 5 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

January 9 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda



Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.

The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.

Bengaluru lost to ATK in the ISL play-offs last season. However, they will be looking to do better when the seventh season starts rolling.