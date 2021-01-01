ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
ISL
ATK Mohun Bagan (33 points) trail leaders Mumbai City by a point when they face Jamshedpur agaisnt whom they suffered one of their three defeats this season. The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixture will be the second of Sunday's double header, after NorthEast United play Odisha.
|Game
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur
|Date
|Sunday, February 14
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Bangla
|Malayalam TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:
Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia
Doubtful - None
Quarantine - None
Key Players - Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh
Jamshedpur Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Ineligible - Boris Singh
Key Players - David Grande, Alex Lima