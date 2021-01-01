'Maybe I can play with Roy Krishna?' - ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas unconcerned by form

The Spaniard expressed his frustration on being repeatedly questioned about the form of his forwards...

coach Antonio Habas is not worried about his team's current form ahead of facing Chennaiyin in the (ISL) on Thursday.

The Kolkatan giants, after leading the standings at the start of the season, now trail leaders by five points. Bagan dropped five points in their last two games but Habas isn't under any pressure.

"[The team feels] no pressure," he said. "In a championship, you have good and not so good moments. We played against Mumbai and Goa, two teams who have the possibility to win the league. If we want to be on the top, we need to improve in attack."

In fact, they have scored the least number of goals (11) for a team placed in the top five, the same as and one more than Chennaiyin.

"The reason (for not scoring many goals) is the balance. We need to find the balance between attack and defence," he conceded. "Scoring 30 and conceding 25 is not good. After the Mumbai game, our goal average dropped. I am only worried about the attack.

Having let in a goal in the 1-1 draw against Goa in the last match after taking the lead for the first time this season, Habas reasoned, "We were not organised for the second ball from the corner. The team conceded three goals, two from corners, one penalty and one from open play [in the last three games]."

Roy Krishna (15) and David Williams (7) together scored 22 of the 33 goals for ATK last season. The Fijian, after scoring four goals in four games, has scored twice in the last seven games while David Williams has one goal to his name in nine appearances this season.

"I have a lot of confidence in Roy. He is a fantastic player and could goals two or three goals in the last game. This is football. You cannot do magic," Habas went on to defend his star striker.

"Roy plays with Williams, Edu (Garcia), Manvir (Singh). We don't have any more strikers. Maybe I can play with him?" he quipped.

"Out of my five seasons in the ISL, I think this is the most balanced in terms of competition between the teams. Any team can win, draw or lose. All teams have got reinforcements and good players. Chennaiyin is a strong team and if they take care of the small details they can win the match," he stated.