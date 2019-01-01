ISL 2019-20: Sergio Lobera proud of FC Goa's Indian players

Spanish coach Sergio Lobera heaped praise on FC Goa’s Indian contingent…

Sergio Lobera conceded that had to suffer on the field against .

They had managed to pick up a point thanks to Ferran Corominas’ late penalty goal but the Gaurs could not play their natural possession-based football against the Blues and that is something the former FC assistant coach did not approve of.

Speaking about their first two matches, the Spanish coach said, “I was very happy after the first match against Chennaiyin because the team played very well under difficult circumstances. Only three foreign players, some players injured. I was very proud of my players. But the second match was not good for us. We suffered a lot against Bengaluru. In the first half, we didn’t enjoy much possession and for us, it is very important to have the possession. But to get one point is good for us against a difficult side.”

Lobera remained cautious ahead of facing FC away from home. He said, “Every game is different and tomorrow I think it will be a difficult match against a very good team. They have a very experienced player (Asamoah Gyan).”

Goa have played the first two matches of the season with three and four foreign players respectively due to injury issues but the Spaniard refused to complain.

“I think that it is very important for us the level of the Indian players. I have some very good Indian players. We have had these players for a long time, only a few Indian players joined the club this season. Not just the future, but even in the present, the level of Indian players are very good. I am very proud of my Indian players. The foreign players will obviously help to improve the level of the team and the Indian players,” said Lobera.

Goa signed Seminlen Doungel this season, a player who hails from the North-Eastern part of and has prior experience of playing for the Highlanders in the ISL.

Speaking on Len’s presence in the team, Lobera opined, “I think that Len is a very good player. I signed him because he suits our style very well. He can play in different positions for us and he is a very competitive player and technically, he is very good.

“Sometimes when you play against your former club some extra motivation works. That is not always good as you may get provocative. You may need to prove that you are the best player. The most important thing for Len or for any player is to understand that play as a team.”