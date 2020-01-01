Marco Leite: Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC know each other well

The Mumbai City assistant also feels that the pitch in Bhubaneswar is not conducive to play football

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has so far hosted just two matches in the 2019-20 (ISL) and the condition of the pitch has come under criticism.

Odisha FC are set to welcome FC on Saturday and with the visitors' head coach, Jorge Costa suspended for the tie, Mumbai City assistant Marco Leite also addressed the concerns regarding the pitch.

"I have seen the pitch, not personally, but in the last match between Odisha and Chennaiyin, it was not in the best condition but if it will not be good for us, it will also not be good for Odisha even if they are a little bit more used to it," remarked the Portuguese.

Odisha have now picked two consecutive wins at home and with Mumbai having faced a 4-2 defeat in the return fixture, Leite stated, "We also have won three consecutive matches and have done well. This game is like every game in the league. It will be difficult for both teams. I think that from the last time we faced Odisha, we are sharper and more prepared.

"Both teams know each other perfectly as we faced each other twice in pre-season and the (ISL) championship. So I predict a very good game for tomorrow (Saturday)."

Marco Leite continued to praise the quality of players at Odisha FC but has reiterated the belief in the Mumbai City camp despite losing Paulo Machado for the rest of the season.

"They (Odisha) have a very good team. They do simple things but very effectively. They have players that can unbalance the matches but so do we. They have their weapons and we have ours. They have quality players, both foreigners and Indian, but we are not concerned specifically about any player but the entire team.

"We lost Machado. He was a very important player for us, but have other players who can do the job and we trust everyone. They will help just as Machado did," he concluded.



