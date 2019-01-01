ISL 2019-20: Roy Krishna steers ATK to comfortable win over Jamshedpur FC

The Fijian international converted two penalties and provided the assist for the third goal as ATK climb to the top of the table...

beat 3-1 in their fourth (ISL) season six clash on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Roy Krishna scored a brace (57', 71') and Edu Garcia (90+4') was on target to seal full points for the hosts. Sergio Castel scored the consolation goal for Jamshedpur (85').

Antonio Lopez Habas made a single change to the line-up that edged in their previous match with Pronay Halder making way for Jayesh Rane at the centre of the park. Whereas, Jamshedpur FC's head coach Antonio Iriondo reinstated Keegan Pereira and Issac Vanmalsawma to the starting XI resting Bikash Jairu and Aniket Jadhav.

It was a fast start to the match and the Men of Steel could have drawn first blood as early as the eighth minute when Piti outfoxed Rane on the left flank and delivered an inch-perfect cross to Farukh Choudhary at the far post. The international timed his jump to perfection but his header struck the crossbar and went out of play.

ATK upped their ante after the first 15 minutes and started raiding Jamshedpur's fort through the two wide wing-backs Michael Soosairaj and Prabir Das. They combined well in the attacking third with David Williams and Roy Krishna but Jamshedpur's backline led by Tiri and Memo defended resolutely to thwart ATK's attempts.

To make matters more complicated for Jamshedpur, Piti had to be subbed off after the 38-year old felt a niggle on his left thigh.

ATK pushed further for the opener and Aitor Monroy had to bring down Javi Hernandez with a body shove in the 40th minute inside the penalty box to stop his compatriot from pulling the trigger. But the referee was not convinced enough to award a penalty to the home side. Within a minute ATK once again came close to scoring when Rane dribbled past a couple of blue shirts and chose to shoot from distance. But his piledriver sailed whiskers away of the post. Both teams headed for the tunnel with the scoreline unchanged.

After resumption, ATK did not have to wait longer to take the lead. In the 55th minute, Habas' front two Krishna and Williams played a brilliant give-and-go between them to split open Jamshedpur's defence. Tiri lunged in with a last-ditch tackle inside the box to stop the Fijian from shooting and this time referee Rahul Kumar Gupta pointed straight to the spot. The former Wellington Phoenix striker sent Subrata Paul the wrong way to open the scoring.

Tiri and Memo struggled to contain the striker and the latter brought him down once again inside the box to concede another penalty. Krishna delivered the goods from 12 yards for the second time and handed ATK an insurance goal in the 71st minute.

In the 82nd minute, Jamshedpur earned a penalty at the other end when Anas struck his elbow to stop Castel inside the box and the latter pulled one back from the spot to rekindle Iriondo's hopes.

Jamshedpur started pouring men forward in search of an equaliser which opened gaps at the back and ATK capitalised with a quick counter attack. Williams initiated the move with a diagonal ball towards Krishna. Subsequently, the 32-year old's brilliant first touch set up Edu Garcia and the Spaniard chipped the ball over Paul's head to score ATK's third of the night.

After handing Jamshedpur their first defeat of the season, ATK go top of the pile with nine points from four matches. The Re d and Whites will return to action after the international break on November 24 against Odisha FC away from home.