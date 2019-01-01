ISL 2019-20: Antonio Habas wants a focused approach from table-toppers ATK

Defender Augustin Iniguez is expecting a touch challenge from Odisha FC and striker Aridane Santana ...

return to (ISL) action when they take on Odisha FC at the Balewadi stadium on Sunday. Antonio Habas’ men are at the top of the table after the first four matches.

The Spanish coach acknowledged that going into the break as table-toppers was nice but maintained that the team must remain focused ahead of the next challenge. He also provided an update on Pronay Halder, who was injured during ’s 1-0 defeat to Oman.

“The international break is the same for all teams. It is better for us as going to the break being on top of the table. But we kept on thinking about the next match. It is important to keep winning,” he said.

“We have a style of football. We are not going to change that for every other opponent. Our philosophy is you respect the opponent and play the 90 minutes. We always focus on the next three points. You can't win every match. But we focus from match to match. We have to run and not jump," the gaffer said, before ruling Pronay Halder out of the game due to an injury.

Defender Augustin Iniguez spoke of the importance of keeping a clean-sheet and how Odisha striker Aridane Santana could foil his intentions on Sunday.

“I like living in and I am enjoying the league. Hopefully, I can take back some good memories.

“It is always good to have a clean sheet. We have good strikers and if we manage to keep things tight at the back then it becomes a lot easier for us to work.

“Odisha is dangerous because they have a style. From last year they are working together with the same coach. Aridane is very dangerous inside the box and we have to be aware of him.

“We have good Indian players. They are giving their best in training and matches. We have played against academy teams as well and they have great talent as well. I think in future India is going to have a great national team,” he said.