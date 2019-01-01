ISL 2019-20: Antonio Habas - ATK are not at 100 per cent yet

Antonio Habas is not taking Chennaiyin FC lightly despite their poor performances in the first two matches…

After a disappointing start to their (ISL) season six campaign, two-time champions picked up their first win in style when they routed Hyderabad FC 5-0.

They now face who have managed to collect just one point from their first two matches without scoring a single goal.

Habas refused to underestimate the opposition despite their poor start. He said, “Football is changing every time. Chennaiyin did not score in the first two matches but they can score in the next match. For me statistics is not important, the important thing is the performance in the 90 minutes. No match is easy and with that kind of mentality, we have to go to Chennai.”

Speaking about ATK's huge win against Hyderabad, the Spanish coach said, “It was important to get the three points in the last match. For us more important was the performance of the team. I am happy with the performance.”

ATK defender John Johnson has been in Indian football for seven seasons now, a feat which very few foreigners have achieved in . He has been a star performer for both and now ATK but is finding it difficult to get a place in the starting XI under Habas.

Speaking about Johnson, the ATK boss said, “Yes John (Johnson) is fit to play but I can only field five foreign players in the starting XI. He will surely have his moment. He has to wait.”

ATK had missed several chances in their first match against away from home. Speaking on the missed chances in the first game, Habas said, “We are working every day on our finishing and for me, it is not a problem. The team until now has created many opportunities and that is very important.”

The former coach mentioned that the team is still not at 100 per cent in terms of fitness but suggested that they have been working hard on the training pitch.

He said, “Physically we are maybe 7 per cent or 80 per cent and we don’t have injuries because the pre-season we had was at a fantastic level and the players are putting great efforts to achieve their objectives. I am very happy with the performance of the team.”