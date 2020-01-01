Antonio Iriondo backs Jamshedpur to end winless run 'soon'

Jamshedpur FC started the season well but now find themselves at the eighth spot...

coach Antonio Iriondo hopes that his side can break their six-match winless run when they face at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, on Sunday.

The Men of Steel had a strong start to the season which included two back-to-back wins until they faced their first defeat of the ongoing (ISL) season in their fifth game. In fact, after 11 games, three of their four losses have come in their last three matches.

"We are doing as much as we can to win our games. If you look at the last match against Bengaluru (2-0 loss), for example, we had more ball possession. We had 14 corner kicks and they had four. We created chances but we missed opportunities and gifted them the second goal. The way we are working and the way we are playing, it (winless run) has to stop soon. We hope it is going to be sooner than later," Iriondo stated.

When asked if he is missing a player like Carlos Calvo who was effective at set-pieces last season, the Spaniard replied, "We try not to think too much about players who are not here because we cannot do anything about that. We have the players that we have. We have to train harder and that's what we are doing, especially at set-pieces.

The team has not picked up a single point since their 2-2 draw in Kochi. He said "I hope we have learned something from that match. Maybe it was the beginning of this bad streak of results. It's very painful when you are winning by two goals and you lose that advantage in 15 minutes."

Iriondo was also grilled whether his players had begun losing interest after a streak of three consecutive draws that led to the defeats that followed.

"The players are giving their 100 per cent in training sessions, but we have to see them (perform) in matches. We will see if this situation is going to affect them and hopefully they can handle it without being too anxious during the match," he answered.