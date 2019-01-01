ISL 2018-19: FC Goa's Sergio Lobera - Bengaluru FC are the favourites in final

The Gaurs boss suggested that the previous two results against Bengaluru FC will not have any impact on his team's performance in the final...

confirmed their berth in the final of season five although they lost 1-0 at home against FC on Tuesday in the second leg of the semifinal.

The Gaurs coach Sergio Lobera was not concerned about their defeat to Mumbai and suggested that his players might have taken the tie lightly due to the cushion of a 5-1 win in the first leg.

He said, "Well, it is always obvious that we want to win. But, it is a big day for us because we have achieved a big thing. What we will be thinking of now is that what we can achieve in the big game. We got the hardest thing done early as we got the big result in Mumbai.

"I was not expecting the kind of first half we had, it was not good for us. But, to a certain extent, this can be normal because of the huge advantage we brought from Mumbai and the final being so close. Maybe some of the players were already thinking of playing the final and not getting injured."

Defensive midfielder Ahmed Jahouh was replaced in the first half itself and the Spanish coach justified his decision by saying, "He got the yellow card and he was losing possession in midfield. Today, I do not think he was at his best."

Lobera tagged as favourites in the final as the Blues had defeated the Gaurs twice in the league stage. "If you look only at the two losses against them then, Bengaluru are the favourites. We are going to approach this final with nothing less than a fight.



"From these two games we learn from our mistakes, pick where we have done right and keep repeating those rights. I believe the final will be completely different than the two games we have had already. For that reason, we cannot look back," said the former youth coach.

The FC Goa boss is hoping to win the final and seek revenge against Bengaluru FC. He said, "The teams that deserved to be in the final after 180 minutes, are there. We have had a great season and hopefully, in the final, we can give the supporters a good show and hopefully bring back the trophy.

"To be honest I am a very ambitious coach, I want to face Bengaluru in the final especially because of the last two games we had against them."

The Spaniard conveyed his best wishes for player Federico Gallego who suffered multiple fractures to his shin bone. He said, "I would like to send my support and best wishes to Federico Gallego. I hope he comes back soon after his injury and does what he does best on the pitch."