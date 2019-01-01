ISL 2018-19: FC Goa's Jesus Tato - Semifinals a whole new ballgame

Sergio Lobera's assistant opined the Gaurs shan't be complacent after doing the league double over Mumbai City...

FC Goa have won both their league phase games (5-0 at home and 0-2 away) over Mumbai City in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL).



However, Jesus Tato, the FC Goa assistant coach felt that history won't matter as the playoffs will be a different kettle of fish. "The past is the past. We cannot keep that in mind and that has been a great matter of importance in our dressing room as well. This is a whole new ball game."



The Gaurs, who finished runners-up in the regular season face Mumbai City in the two-legged playoffs, the first of which will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. Rather than sweating on what the opposition could work up, Tato expressed it was important to further work on their strenghts.



"It is our style of football. Of course you have to take the opposition into account but we have to keep on working on what is our strength - our style. I can't talk on plans but I can say all our players are available and we will have lot of options available to us," the Spaniard stated.



Interestingly, Tato during his playing days turned out for FC Pune City and was also coached by Sergio Lobera himself while playing his trade at Moroccan club Moghreb Tétouan. "Since I left having played, I always wanted to come back. I love the culture of this country."



FC Goa had bowed out of the competition the previous year at the same stage and while Tato only joined this season onwards, he is keen to see his team do better. "I was not here last season. So I don't know how it was last time around but we are confident in our abilities. We have a lot of hope and excitement. Hopefully we will take a step forward this season."