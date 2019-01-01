ISL 2018-19: ATK's Steve Coppell - Didn't have a cutting edge other than Edu Garcia

The Englishman expressed that the dressing room 'felt beaten' after the draw at Kochi...

It was not a particularly happy homecoming for Steve Coppell at Kochi as his former employers Kerala Blasters eked out a late 1-1 draw against his current team ATK in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL).



New signing Edu Garcia scored five minutes from end of regulation time but teammate Gerson Vieira guided the ball into his own net moments later for both the teams to split points.



"When we looked up, we saw a lot of yellow shirts, they had many of their players behind the ball. They were difficult to break down. We did not really have a cutting edge other than Edu Garcia," lamented Coppell after their fifth draw of the campaign.



"At the moment, the dressing room feels as we have been beaten. It was similar to the first game of the season, there was nothing to choose between the teams. If we had got three points here, it might have been a good spring for us to push on. We will keep pushing," he added.



Striker Kalu Uche came back from an injury but he was found wanting more often that not during his 60-odd minutes stay in the middle. Even his replacement Everton Santos did not fill much confidence with his displays.



"They got a little bit isolated. There was a sea of yellow behind Kalu and he was closed down. Everton gave us pace where Kalu gives us a presence."







"We have got Manuel Lanzarote coming back for the next game. How do we get most out of the players we have available, in a short space of time, we have to come up with a formula," Coppell looked forward for the upcoming selection headache.



Less than 5000 people were in attendance on Friday night and Coppell, who took Blasters to the 2016 final hoped the fans would come out in numbers once again.



"My lasting memory of being here is the stadium being full, as we built up to make the final, the crowd were getting bigger and bigger. They were significantly larger than the official capacity. It is still a very good club.



"I think you saw tonight, a few players who came back into the team, they were refreshed and out to make an impression on the new coach. They have got really good players. The stadium would soon be a sea of yellow, I hope, in the very near future," concluded the former Manchester United No.7.