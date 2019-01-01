ISL 2018-19: Pune City ride Robin Singh brace to rout Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC's chances of qualifying for the play-offs look bleak after humiliating defeat against FC Pune City at home...

FC Pune City beat Jamshedpur FC 4-1in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Saturday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Robin Singh struck twice (17', 65') and Marcelinho (45+2') and Ashique Kuruniyan (70') were on target to guide Pune to a comfortable win. Carlos Calvo reduced the margin in the from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

Defender Augustin Fernandes, who joined Jamshedpur during the winter transfer window finally made his debut today. Cesar Ferrando made a total of three changes in the starting XI which defeated Mumbai City in their last match. Augustin, Carlos Calvo and Sumeet Passi came in place of Pratik Chaudhary, Pablo Morgado and Bikash Jairu.

Pune boss Phil Brown, on the other hand, fielded an unchanged starting XI which played out a 2-2 draw at home against ATK in their last match.

The home side started dominating proceedings right from the beginning and came close to score on two occasions within the first 15 minutes of the match.

Farukh Choudhary missed one of the easiest chances of the game as he failed to score from a handshaking distance from Carlos Calvo’s cross in the third minute.

Mario Arques attempted a shot at goal from outside the box in the 11th minute which hit the crossbar and came back. Kamaljit had absolutely no chance had the ball been on target.

Just when Jamshedpur were looking deadly in the attacking third and threating the Pune defenders every now and then, the visitors broke the deadlock in the 17th minute against the run of play.

Marcelinho initially attempted a shot at goal from inside the box which Subrata Paul unconvincingly stopped. Iain Hume was very close to Paul and he tried to push the ball in but this time it hit the post. Robin Singh finally stepped up and found the back of the net from ricochet to hand Pune the lead.

Just a couple of minutes before the half time whistle, Marcelinho doubled the lead for Pune from a well-orchestrated counter-attack. Marko Stankovic forwarded an excellent through from the centre circle to Marcelinho on the right flank.

As the Brazilian entered the box from the right, Subrata Paul came out of his line but failed to collect the ball. Marcelinho curled the ball into an empty net.

Ferrando went all guns blazing in the second half as he introduced Michael Soorairaj and Bikash Jairu in place of Dhanchandra Singh and Augustin Fernandes. With Robin Gurung already gone in the second half, Tiri was the only conventional defender left on the pitch.

Ferrando's gamble backfired heavily as the visiting side scored two more goals in the 70th and 76th minute. Robin Singh completed his brace beating Paul at the near post after receiving a pass from Ashique Kuruniyan.

After assisting for the third goal, Kuruniyan himself netted the fourth one from Marcelinho's pass. The Brazilian entered the box from the left and went past his marker with some silky footwork and found Ashique. The youngster blasted a shot which entered the goal from top corner.

The hosts pulled one back in the 76th minute from the penalty spot. Martin Diaz handled the ball inside the box while trying to block Sumeet Passi from meeting an aerial ball. Carlos Calvo found the back of the net from spotkick.

The Men of Steel's chances of making it to the play-offs looked bleak after going down against FC Pune City today. With Jamshedpur's defeat, Bengaluru FC become first team to qualify for the play-offs.