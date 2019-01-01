ISL 2018-19 Final: Carles Cuadrat pleased with Bengaluru's defensive work

The Bengaluru FC gaffer admitted that they tried to prevent the game from going into penalties ...

defeated to clinch their maiden trophy exactly a year after the final heartbreak at Bengaluru, where they lost to .

Bengaluru gaffer Carles Cuadrat was clear about his team’s intent on the night and couldn’t care less as to how the goal was scored. However, he did point out that set-pieces have been game-changers in the ISL finals and his team did their homework on the matter.

“It does not matter (how the goal came), we just want to win. The last moments were exciting. We were trying not to go to the penalties because it’s just a lottery a lot of times. We are happy that one ball into the box gave us the victory. In the 14 goals scored in the Indian finals, this is the seventh set-piece goal. So, it shows how important it is. We worked very happy on this and are very happy.

“It was a risky decision to play with that defence because Albert Serran has been essential for us, He has been giving us a lot. He has been maintaining the line and we have been getting a lot of off-side decisions. The rest have been earning from him and I am very happy with how the Indian defenders – Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Khabra – performed.

“We decided to go for an offensive game and I’m happy that it worked out. Goa were not getting a lot of chances, (Ferran) Corominas was not involved as much in the three games that we have played this season. We have to be happy with our defensive work”, he said.

The Spaniard acknowledged the quality and efforts of his counterpart but believed that the game went according to plan for the Blues. He said - “Goa is a fantastic team and they also have a good defence. They got a lot of clean-sheets in the last few games. After they started putting (Carlos) Pena and (Mourtada) Fall in central defence, they have been getting very good results.

“Miku had a chance in the 81st minute but it didn’t happen and then it went to extra-time. Extra-time was a completely different situation. We knew that we had to play for 30 more minutes. We were trying to stay safe in defence and then use the wingers Kean (Lewis) and Boithang (Haokip) with Sunil (Chhetri) and Miku in attack . In the end, we got the goal before it went to penalties.”

Goa lost their captain Mandar Rao Desai to a hamstring injury just before half-time, while the Bengaluru players worked hard to keep the intensity for 120 minutes. Cuadrat believes that the rotations helped the players to arrive to the finals in a good physical condition.

“We have been taking good decisions with our rotations. We arrived at this game in good physical condition. I could say that we had only one substitution in 90 minutes and everyone were doing there. Mandar (Rao Desai) is important for game , but the young boy (Saviour Gama) who replaced him was doing a good job and he was working hard with (to stop) Udanta (Singh),” he said.

Lastly, the 50-year-old showered his players with praises and opened up about how they were very supportive of him in his first season as head-coach . Cuadrat claimed that he demanded a lot from his players and they delivered.

“When Albert (Roca) was saying that he wants to go back and spend time with his family, I think the players were saying that maybe Carles (Cuadrat) can do the job. Since I took the responsibility, they knew that they had to do whatever I asked them to. I have to say that from the first day, we have been changing some things that we were doing last season. We have believed in the plan we had. I have demanded a lot from the players, with some players working a lot this season.”

“I’m very happy that Sunil finally won the trophy after being at the top of the table for three seasons. He has been working a lot,” he concluded.