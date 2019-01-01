ISL 2018-19 Final: Rahul Bheke header wins the title for Bengaluru FC

Rahul Bheke's late winner seals maiden Indian Super League title for Bengaluru FC....

beat 1-0 to win the 2018-19 (ISL) title on Sunday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Rahul Bheke converted a header in the 117th minute of the match to clinch the first ever ISL title for his club.

Bengaluru threatened early on as Miku picked up the ball in the centre of the pitch and nearly dribbled through the entire defence. He, however, was thwarted by an advancing Naveen Kumar, who pounced on the ball after his last defender was undone by the Venezuelan’s agility.

The Blues had the best chance of the match in the 27th minute when Udanta Singh’s mistimed shot found Miku in the box. The number seven couldn’t bring the ball under control though, as Naveen Kumar scrambled from his line to dive and push Miku wide. The number 7 attempted a rabona cross, but that too was thwarted, this time by Lenny Rodriguez

At the other end, FC Goa’s cavalry chiselled a chance of their own. Jackichand’s attempted cross, though blocked, fell to Jahou who smashed a shot at Sandhu’s goal from the edge of the box. The ball rounded off a Bengaluru FC defender to Brandon Fernandez, who’s shot drifted just wide.

A moment of heartbreak for FC Goa saw Mandar Rao Desai come off injured, after pulling a hamstring in the 44th minute. The Goan number seven was stretchered off and replaced by Saviour Gama.

The second half began with Bengaluru having a clear-cut chance on 57 minutes. Miku was picked out unmarked at the far post from a pin-point cross. Yet, the attacker could only sky the volley from less than 10 yards out.

FC Goa countered almost immediately and Sergio Lobera’s men nearly found the net thanks to Jackichand’s link-up play with Corominas. The number 23, however, managed to just aim the shot straight at the Bengaluru FC number one.

The South Indian team had a chance to break the deadlock late in the game when Miku waltzed into the Gaurs’ box and placed a shot past Naveen but it bounced back off the post.

Miku had a golden chance to clinch the game again but his shot failed to beat Fall on the turn, as the JSW-owned team missed yet another golden opportunity late in regulation time.

More to follow