ISL 2018-19: Eelco Schattorie - Only one team that played football here, that was us

The Highlanders boss blasted the referee for giving wrong decisions against his side for the third or fourth time this season...

NorthEast United suffered a 1-2 defeat against Indian Super League (ISL) leaders Bengaluru FC on Wednesday at the Kanteerava Stadium.

An own goal by Mislav Komorski and Chencho Gyeltshen's strike helped the Blues pop the Highlanders.

Speaking about the match, the away coach Eelco Schattorie said, "There are so many parts of the game that I can talk about but let us try to take them one by one. If the goalkeeper is the man of the match then he has made a lot of saves. If you look from our side then it was one of those days. At the beginning of the season I had mentioned that we have a ‘Mini Cooper’ it means that certain qualities are missing. I will never ever blame anybody for missing chances. There was only one team that played football here, that was us. I think Bengaluru had only one shot on target. If you compare their team with our team then we completely outplayed them.

"On the sidelines, I was steaming from anger on the referee. I think this is the third or fourth time we have been denied a penalty. The last one was a hundred per cent penalty. This referee did this twice to me. Also, the pushing, pulling, the slapping, the guy who was on a yellow card kicked the ball and did not get a second yellow. From our side, very small incidents were given yellow cards. It is really unbelievable how certain decision were made."

He continued, "It was a painful loss because we could have won. We played against the best club in the country so I am really proud. Now we have to get everybody together. The biggest negative from the game was I lost the left centre-back to injury. The management needs to find a solution if he goes out. But hopefully, he will be fine. Hopefully, the injury isn’t too serious."

On asked about Bengaluru's setpiece prowess and what preparation did his team take to stop them, the Dutch coach suggested, "Before the game, there were a few things that I pointed out to the players. Number one was set-piece organisation. I was shouting from the sidelines that Udanta started running we should have followed him. Unfortunately, we scored an own goal.

"For the second goal, I blame the goalkeeper who played a very quick ball to (Rowllin) Borges in the midfield which he should not have done. Under pressure, he cleared to shoot the ball out for a throw-in and from that Bengaluru scored. For that I blame us."

Schattorie was seen exchanging words with his counterpart Carles Cuadrat during the match on the sidelines. On asked if they had any argument, Eelco said, "There was no argument. At one point where Bartholomew (Ogbeche) got fouled, it looked like a penalty but I don’t think it was a penalty. He was shouting at me ‘diving’ ‘diving’ so I went to tell him that you are right and I don’t think it was a penalty."