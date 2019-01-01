ISL 2018-19: Jorge Costa - We're in a better position than ATK

Mumbai City are up against ATK who are chasing a spot in the top four...

Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa is expecting a difficult game against ATK in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL). Steve Coppell's team must win the fixture and hope Mumbai City lose their final game in order to qualify for the playoffs.

The Islanders are third on the table with 27 points from 16 games. Jorge Costa was questioned on whether ATK’s poor form can work to their advantage. He said, “I’ll be honest and say that we're in a better position than ATK. It depends on the things that we can do and we’re not depending on other things. Knowing that ATK can also reach the top four, I’m not expecting an easy game tomorrow (Friday) and it’ll be difficult against a very good team with very good players.

“They have stellar foreign players and an experienced coach and it’ll be difficult for us. What we don’t want is to leave it all for the last game. We’ll try to fix all the things for tomorrow.” he added.

“The last three games we didn’t play as we usually do. We had injuries and suspension plague our form and we made a lot of mistakes. We must look into is the fact that we’re making a lot of mistakes. But I still believe in this team, as before these three games, we were going strong and winning games. That’s why I’m very confident that tomorrow we can be the same Mumbai City that we were in the first half of the season.” he concluded.