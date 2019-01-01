ISL 2018-19: ATK ensure top six finish with win over Delhi Dynamos

The two-time Indian Super League champions qualified directly for the Super Cup after their win over Delhi Dynamos...

ATK ended their 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a 2-1 win over Delhi Dynamos at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.



Edu Garcia (63') opened the scoring before Nandhakumar Sekar (72') equalised for the visitors. Ankit Mukherjee (88') came off the bench to score the late winner, ensuring sixth place for ATK in the leaderboard.



John Johnson, back from suspension, a fit-again Pronay Halder and young Komal Thatal were brought in by Steve Coppell. Marti Crespi's suspension meant Dynamos had to switch to a three-man backline as Marcos Tebar replaced his compatriot.



A couple of potential penalty kicks on either end of the first half were the only moments of excitement at the halfway stage. As early as in the third minute, Narayan Das stamped an onrushing Komal Thatal inside the box but there were no appeals from the home side.



With three minutes to go before the first forty-five, Edu Garcia was pushed down by compatriot Marcos Tebar but referee Ajitkumar Meetei signalled play on.



In between, there were no definitive fireworks on display as the game only came to life after the change of ends.



Forty seconds into the second half, Lallianzuala Chhangte who was otherwise kept quiet in the first period forced a save from Arindam Bhattacharya. The hosts also woke up and asked a fair few questions on the other end.



Kalu Uche, Thatal and Pritam Kotal all had their chance to test the 'keeper within a six-minute period but failed. However, the lead did come through Garcia, easily the most hardworking ATK player on the pitch.



Kotal's fortuitous cross into space saw the former Bengaluru man pop in between defenders Rana Gharami and Gianni Zuiverloon. The 28-year-old headed past Dorronsoro to break the deadlock.



More to follow...