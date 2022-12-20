Isco set to terminate Sevilla contract just four months into deal that had been due to run until 2024

Former Real Madrid star Isco is close to terminating his contract with Sevilla, cutting short a deal that was supposed to run until 2024.

Isco set to leave Sevilla

Midfielder fell out with sporting director

Will look for a new club immediately

WHAT HAPPENED? Sevilla are in talks to part ways with the attacking midfielder, GOAL can confirm. The 30-year-old has seen his role diminished after former manager Julen Lopetegui — who encouraged Isco to sign as a free agent following his exit from Real Madrid — was fired in early October and replaced by Jorge Sampaoli. Isco's contract, which was due to run until 2024, will be terminated immediately.

Isco had a publicly frosty relationship with director of football Monchi, and was training alone — reportedly due to an ankle issue — prior to the World Cup break. Marca initially reported that the two parties were looking for an exit path in mid-November.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Isco enjoyed a glittering start to his career, starring for Malaga and Real Madrid between 2012-2017. However, injuries and poor form saw him fall out of favour with Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, and Isco left Santiago Bernabeu after a nine-year stay in the summer.

Sevilla offered a new chance, and a bigger role in the team, as the Spanish international looked to revive his career, but he was often criticized during Sevilla's abysmal start to the season. New manager Jorge Sampaoli still regularly fit Isco into his starting XI, but his performances were poor leading up to the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Lopetegui, who is now in charge at Wolves, backed Isco to play a crucial role in September, just a few weeks before his firing, saying that the midfielder still had more to offer.

“He still isn’t at his best level,” he said. “He will mark an era at Sevilla, but we need the rest to add personality and confidence. With that mentality that is necessary to go into games with. Many are still not in good form.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ISCO? Isco will now look for a new club, as he searches for yet another chance to revive his once-promising career. A reunion with Lopetegui at Wolves has already been suggested ahead of the January transfer window.