Isaak Toure: Olympique Marseille sign Cote d’Ivoire prospect from Le Havre

The teenager will continue his professional career at Stade Velodrome after leaving the French second-tier side

Olympique Marseille have announced the signing of defender Isaak Toure from Le Havre.

After a successful medical at Stade Velodrome, the 19-year-old penned a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 side – which will keep him at the club until 2027.

Toure becomes the Olympians’ second signing ahead of the new season following the arrival of Samuel Gigot.

“Olympique de Marseille today announced the signing of French U19 international Isaak Toure from Le Havre Athletic Club,” a statement from the club website read.

“The 19-year-old defender has committed until 30 June 2027 with the club after the success of his medical examination.

“At 19, he is already endowed with a natural leadership: captain of the U19 France team, he played the Euro in Slovakia with Landry Chauvin's Blueberries this summer.

“Isaak is a naturally robust player and very comfortable in the air. His power and solidity in duels as well as his qualities in recovery and anticipation, make him a player with very high potential.

“He will put all his energy and talent at his disposal to enable the club to achieve its goals.”

Born in Gonesse in the Val-d'Oise on March 28, 2003, Isaak began his professional side at AEA Saint-Pierre and CO Cleon before moving to Le Havre in 2020 – where he earned his first professional contract.

After being impressive in the club’s B team, he was promoted to the team’s senior side where he had impressed at the Stade Oceane.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Toure featured in 17 games although that could not help Luka Elsner’s Dean Club secure promotion to Ligue 1 as they finished eighth on the log.

With this transfer, he becomes the fifth African in Marseille’s squad. The others are Amine Harit (Morocco), Bamba Dieng (Senegal), Cedric Bakambu (Congo), and Pape Gueye (Senegal).

In the new season, he would be aiming to become a regular in Jorge Sampaoli’s team as they compete in multiple tournaments especially the Uefa Champions League.

Although he is a member of the France U19 squad as captain, the defender is eligible to represent Cote d’Ivoire at senior level through his parents.