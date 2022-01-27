Isaac Juma: Wife alleges famous Kenya fan was murdered over land dispute
Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards' famous fan Isaac Juma was murdered on Wednesday night over an alleged land dispute, according to his wife Farida Juma who spoke to GOAL.
The wife alleged that her husband was killed owing to a land feud within the family after refusing to sell part of it. She further stated the police had been informed earlier about the threat posed to him by close members, but no action had been taken.
Editors' Picks
- Salah and Liverpool: What happens next in the Premier League's biggest contract stand-off?
- ‘My son sat in his stroller while I trained' – How McDonald balanced soccer and motherhood to become a world champion with the USWNT
- Senegal Player Ratings: Mane injured in dramatic Afcon knockout
- Neymar, Richarlison, Raphinha and the Brazil forwards battling for World Cup berths
What happened?
"It was at night when my husband went out for a call of nature, little did I know it was the last time I will see him alive," Juma's wife told GOAL on Thursday.
"All I heard were screams from him after being hacked by people who were hiding outside, armed with crude weapons. From the way he had been cut, we could not help him.
"All this happened because of land, there have been fights with some of his siblings who wanted him to sell them a piece of it but he refused. They had initially been beaten him up and he reported the matter to the police. The culprits were arrested but later released.
"Before his death, he was threatened again and reported the same, but no action had been taken."
Having served Ingwe and Harambee Stars for a long time, fans have taken to their respective social media platforms to mourn the football lover who will be remembered for his energetic dancing through matches.