Is Victor Moses primed to return to Super Eagles squad?

Victor Moses is currently in fine form and is rumoured to be in Gernot Rohr's preliminary Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Nigerian fans predictably have a lot to say about the news, and Kolade Daniel picks out some of the highlights.

Moses played a prominent role in the Super Eagles' qualification for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Russia, and retired from international football after Nigeria left the tournament in the group stages.

He has since gone on to have a relatively quiet club career with Fenerbahce, Internazionale, and most recently, Spartak Moscow, performing well enough to be a valuable member of each of their squads.

However, his performances in the Europa League this season for Spartak have seen him rise up the trends for football fans' discussions, reminiscent of his time under Antonio Conte during the Italian's stint at Chelsea.

However, what has got Nigerian fans really excited is the news of his potential return to the Super Eagles squad.

What fans are saying

Twitter has been agog with varying opinions on the yet to be confirmed news of Moses' return to the Super Eagles squad.

Odion Ighalo was called out of retirement earlier this month as well to the same mixed reactions from Nigerian fans, with many suggesting that Moses was the only recently retired player worth calling back.

@PoojaMedia on Twitter wrote: "If we actually want to beg a player to come back based on the wingers that can’t even cross a pedestrian bridge, Victor Moses is the player."

@LotannaDinho shared his sentiments, posting on social media: "NFF should go and meet with Victor Moses and get him back to Super Eagles. He's better than all the RW's in that team currently."

One fan, however, is unhappy about the news, seeing it as a precedent that needs to be nipped in the bud.

"[I've] heard that Victor Moses will return to the Super Eagles," @TheBoluSport wrote on Twitter. "There is no confirmation to that effect from the NFF but we will get something concrete soon.

"We always go back to our vomit when going for a tournament. Not the best. There should be a different direction."

Another fan, @Gentlelookz, joked about calling back more retirees. He tweeted: "Victor Moses is back to Super Eagles, [the only ones] remaining [are Emmanuel] Emenike and [Vincent] Enyeama."

Just as there are doubters and fans who are outrightly disappointed with a potential Moses return, there are also fans who are stoked to hear the news.

Article continues below

The Super Eagles begin their Afcon camp on December 28th and all squad-related news will be made official a few days prior.

As preparations for the 2022 Afcon intensify, join the conversation below and share your thoughts on the topic to let us know if a call-up for Moses would be in the Super Eagles' best interests.

by Kolade Daniel