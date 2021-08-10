Is Tau blocking Al Ahly from completing Miquissone move from Simba SC?

A source at the Wekundu wa Msimbazi has confirmed the Egyptian giants have gone silent since they were linked with the South African

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly have gone mute over the possibility of signing Simba SC's winger Luis Miquissone since they were linked with South Africa international Percy Tau.

According to a source at Simba, the Egyptian giants have not responded since they reached an agreement of USD900,000 to acquire the Mozambican on a four-year contract.

Simba Waiting

"We are still waiting for their formal position," the source told Goal. "We had seamless talks with them to the point of agreeing on the prize of our winger but it has been days since we heard from them.

"Maybe they have decided to focus on the South African [Percy Tau] and thus forgetting we had talked over Miquissone. The player is affected because he wanted the deal to be finalised as soon as possible but now we are in the dark of what Al Ahly wants.

"Let us assume the focus is on him [Tau] and after that, they will get back to us and tell us what is the way forward."

The source cast doubt on whether the African champions really needed Miquissone or it was their strategy to weaken the Msimbazi giants' stance.

"Sometimes you do not make a move by a rival as genuine but it could be a strategy to bring your house down," he added.

"Miquissone has been our star since he arrived and Al Ahly knows that.

"They know it because when they played against us, it was him that caused them problems. Do you remember the goal at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium?

"Business-wise I would want Miquissone to join them but deep in me I know it would be a loss for Simba because he is a star that will prove hard to replace once he leaves."

Reports of Tau moving from Brighton and Hove Albion to Al Ahly has dominated the media space in recent times and Mosimane liked the former Mamelodi Sundowns star to Lionel Messi.

"Percy is a strong man, he is like Messi. He has so much to show you every week. So let’s give him a chance to show,” said Mosimane said.

“So yes I would like to sign Percy if Brighton agrees to sell Percy and we can pay him. Firstly we must pay Percy. If we can pay him, he must come and show that he is the king of the jungle. So let him come.

With six games remaining, Al Ahy and Zamalek are engaged in a tight Premier League race as they each have 64 points but Mosimane's side is on top courtesy of a head-to-head advantage.