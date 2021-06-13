Is Mkude on his way out of Tanzanian heavyweights Simba SC?

The midfielder has been in trouble with Wekundu wa Msimbazi and his 10-year stay might be ending

Simba SC star Jonas Mkude has hinted he might be on his way out of the reigning Tanzania Mainland League champions.

The Tanzania international has not been having a good time with Mnyama, and recently, he was suspended for skipping training.

After a hearing from both the club and the player's representatives, it was agreed that the 28-year-old should go for a medical examination before a decision is reached on his future.

Whether the decision has been reached or not, is not yet clear. However, the player has given the strongest possible hint that he might be on his way out of the team after deleting all his pictures in a Simba jersey on his official Instagram account.

It is a move that has left his supporters confused since they are in the dark on why the experienced midfielder opted to do so.

Mkude is the longest-serving Wekundu wa Msimbazi player, having played for Mnyama since 2011. He has also made 34 appearances for the Tanzania national team.

Meanwhile, after a brief break, Mnyama have resumed training at the Mo Arena in Buju, under the supervision of assistant coach Adel Zrane, while the head coach, Didier Gomes Da Rosa, is on vacation in France.

Before facing Azam FC in the Tanzania Cup, Wekundu wa Msimbazi will first play Polisi Tanzania and Mbeya City on June 19 and 22, respectively, in Premier League games.

Simba, who have played 27 league games, two fewer than second-placed Yanga, are on course to win the title for the fourth straight time. In a recent interview, the club's CEO, Barbara Gonzalez, explained why the players are determined to win the titles again.

"It is that feeling of winning the title again that is pushing the team to get positive results," Gonzalez said.

"They [players] are determined to make sure they are crowned champions and so they don’t want to make any mistakes, they know how tough it is to be crowned, so the players have come out to show they can fight to the end."

"If you stay focused and fight then you get the result you want and it is the reason my players are pushing themselves, they don’t want anything else apart from the title, if you ask them about winning, then they will always respond, yes we want to win but it must have a title to it."

"We all know now we need nine points to be crowned, and the players also know that, so we don’t want to lose any game now, we want to go all the way."