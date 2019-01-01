Irfan will wait and see before deciding on future at Kuala Lumpur
BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter
Kuala Lumpur (KL) are set to be play in the second tier next season following their last-place finish in the 2019 Super League.
Their centre back Irfan Zakaria, when met by Goal last week, meanwhile said he was stil undecided on his future with the City Boys.
"The club board hasn't discussed about next season yet with us players, but I'm sure that it will happen in the coming months.
"Whereas for me, God willing I'll stay with them if that's what fate has in store for me. It all depends on my fortune," said the Malaysia centre back during a football clinic for female youth footballers organised by Adidas Malaysia last Thursday.
