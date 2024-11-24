How to watch today's Ipswich Town vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ruben Amorim will assume charge as the new Manchester United boss when the Red Devils travel to Portland Road for a Premier League tie against Ipswich Town on Sunday.
The former Sporting CP boss was officially appointed as the successor to Erik ten Hag on November 11, but United have a lot of ground to cover on the league standings table while Ipswich look to avoid the drop.
How to watch Ipswich Town vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
|United States
|USA, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|Germany
|Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
|India
|Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Republic of Ireland
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
|Spain
|DAZN
|Italy
|SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport
In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.
Ipswich Town vs Manchester United kick-off time
The Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United will be played at the Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England.
It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, November 24, 2024.
Team news & squads
Ipswich Town team news
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips is back from his ban, but remains a doubt on account of a knock.
Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns, Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor and Omari Hutchinson are also among the uncertainties, while Chiedozie Ogbene and George Hirst are sure to miss out due to injury.
In case Hutchinson is not passed fit, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna will look up to Conor Chaplin to start behind centre forward Liam Delap, while right-back Axel Tuanzebe will be raring to face his former side.
Manchester United team news
Amorim's 3-4-3 formation should be on display in his first game, wherein the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro may need to fight for a spot in the XI unless they can adapt to a new role.
Although Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw are available for selection, the Portuguese boss is unlikely to utilise Yoro and Shaw just yet. Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are in the same boat.
As a result, Jonny Evans and Matthijs de Ligt should see themselves involved in the three-man backline, while Bruno Fernandes joins Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho in attack.