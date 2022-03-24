International friendlies: Fixtures, match times, which African teams are playing?
With the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying stage looming, several African teams are playing international friendly games.
Sides participating in friendlies are those whose 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification bid ended early.
Headlining those teams are continental heavyweights Ivory Coast whose quest to book a place in Qatar was crushed by Cameroon.
Also after failing to impress at the Afcon finals, they are back to gather themselves up as they start preparing to host the continent’s biennial competition next year.
GOAL takes you through all you need to know about the friendlies between Friday and Monday.
Fixture
Date
Time
Uganda vs Tajikistan
March 25
12.30hrs (SAST)
Comoros vs Ethiopia
March 25
16.00hrs (SAST)
Liechtenstein vs Cape Verde
March 25
18.00hrs (SAST)
South Africa vs Guinea
March 25
19.00hrs (SAST)
Zambia vs Congo
March 25
19.00hrs (SAST)
France vs Ivory Coast
March 25
22.15hrs (SAST)
Sudan vs Central African Republic
March 26
15.00hrs (SAST)
Guinea-Bissau vs Angola
March 26
18.00hrs (SAST)
Tanzania vs Botswana
March 26
18.00hrs (SAST)
Bahrain vs Burundi
March 26
18.00hrs (SAST)
Niger vs Libya
March 26
18.00hrs (SAST)
Mauritania vs Mozambique
March 26
21.00hrs (SAST)
Liberia vs Sierra Leone
March 27
14.00hrs (SAST)
Cape Verde vs San Marino
March 28
18.00hrs (SAST)
Top picks
France vs Ivory Coast
The Elephants face current world champions France at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.
This is part of preparing for their long-term goal to clinch the Afcon title on home soil in 2023.
Familiar faces like Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe, Sebastien Haller and Max-Alain Gradel feature in the Ivory Coast squad.
South Africa vs Guinea
South Africa meet Guinea at Guldensporenstadion in Kortrijk in their first assignment since failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2022.
The West Africans are very competitive opponents and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos would need to fine-tune his squad for challenging fixtures in future.
Guinea are back in action after an early exit from the Afcon finals in Cameroon.
All information is accurate at the time of publication.