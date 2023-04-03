Interim Chelsea boss Bruno Saltor admits 'frustration' at Graham Potter sacking

Bruno Saltor has taken temporary charge of Chelsea following Graham Potter's exit and admits to being frustrated by his colleague's departure.

Potter sacked with Chelsea down in 11th

Saltor takes temporary charge of the Blues

Coach frustrated by Potter's early exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Saltor has been handed temporary charge of the Blues after the west Londoners decided to part company with Potter following a string of disappointing results. The former Brighton full-back knows it's a difficult time for the club but says the Blues must look forward in a bid to get the team back on track.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Chelsea, what they are trying to do is a long project as everyone knows. Graham was part of it, we were part of it and I think the vision of the club doesn't change," he told reporters. "Yeah obviously there is frustration because processes take time. All of us know the situation here and it is what it is. We need to focus on Liverpool. Thinking about the past and what has happened before is not helping me now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saltor's first game in charge will be an intriguing clash against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the Premier League. The Reds are also in the midst of a tricky campaign and head into the game fresh from a 4-1 mauling by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are looking for a replacement for Potter but are not thought to be in a rush to make an appointment. The Blues are reportedly willing to interview at least five candidates before deciding who will be the club's next permanent boss.