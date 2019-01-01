We are not a supermarket! - De Laurentiis accuses Inter of trying to 'dismantle' Napoli squad

Inter have been linked with numerous names of late, but they have been put off signing Napoli players by president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

president Aurelio De Laurentiis has accused rivals of attempting to "dismantle" his side by targeting their best players.

Inter are embarking upon a new era after appointing Antonio Conte - a three-time title winner during his time at - as their head coach last week.

The fallen Italian giants clinched a fourth-place finish under Luciano Spalletti on the final day of the 2018-19 campaign and are expected to strengthen during the close-season to rival Napoli and Juve for the title.

But De Laurentiis has informed Inter and any other clubs circling that none of Napoli's star players are up for sale – at any price.

"My staff tells me that Inter wants to dismantle my team and have asked for my strongest players, but I have no intention of selling them - not Piotr Zielinski and not Lorenzo Insigne," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"Insigne could play in any of the big European teams, but right now he is with Napoli and he is happy.”

Napoli finished the season second in Serie A, 11 points behind champions Juventus and 10 points ahead of in third.

Insigne has been one of the club’s shining lights for a number of years and continued that form last season, scoring 14 goals and recording six assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

It is not just Insigne who is off limits however, with De Laurentiis keen to keep the team together and avoid a summer of rebuilding.

"We are not a supermarket - our players are not for sale unless we buy someone whom we think will make the team stronger,” he added

“So many teams ask for our players, but they are not for sale.”

Article continues below

Napoli could come up against a familiar face next season as Maurizio Sarri has been linked with the vacant Juventus job, a year on from leaving the Stadio San Paolo.

"I don’t pay attention to the Sarri to Juventus rumours," De Laurentiis said.

"I am completely detached from this affair. I think that once you turn 18 you are responsible for your own actions, that’s all."