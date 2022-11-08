Inter vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against Bologna on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Inter will be looking to ensure three points when they host Bologna in Serie A at San Siro on Wednesday.

The Nerazzurri head into this match on the back of a 2-0 loss to Juventus in the Derby d'Italia. They have endured a lacklustre start to the season and have managed to put together just 24 points from 13 matches to sit seventh on the table.

Meanwhile, Bologna have been on a sensational run of form, winning their last four matches. They are currently 12th in the table and another win could catapult them to the top half of the standings. Thiago Motta is doing a fine job lately, but it remains to be seen if he can pull off an upset against the team that he played for back in 2009.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Inter vs Bologna date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Bologna Date: November 9, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45 pm BST / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (Nov 10) Venue: San Siro, Italy

How to watch Inter vs Bologna on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK the match can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the match will be broadcast on Sports 18 and can be live-streamed on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports 18 - 1 HD Voot Select

Inter team news and squad

Romelu Lukaku has suffered another setback and will miss this match. As a result, the partnership between Edwin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez is set to continue.

However, Marcelo Brozovic is fit once again and after playing against Juventus last week he will likely be back in Simone Inzaghi's starting XI.

Inter possible XI: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dimarco; Correa, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz Defenders Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni, Fontana, Zanotti Midfielders Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Carboni Forwards Martinez, Dzeko, Correa

Bologna team news and squad

Bologna will miss centre-back Kevin Bonifazi through injury. Apart from him, Motta has the entire squad at his disposal.

Marko Arnautovic has regained full fitness and should start again after featuring at the weekend against Torino.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Soumaoro, Lucumi; Aebischer, Medel, Schouten, Cambiaso; Orsolini, Barrow; Arnautovic