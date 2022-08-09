Sanchez joins Marseille after Inter terminate contract of ex-Arsenal and Man Utd star

The Chilean is now set for a fresh start in Ligue 1 after a mixed spell in Serie A with the Nerazzurri

Alexis Sanchez has joined Marseille after Inter Milan terminated the winger's contract by mutual consent. After joining Inter from Manchester United in 2019, the 33-year-old made 109 appearances across all competitions for the club and scored 20 goals.

Sanchez helped Inter lift the Scudetto in the 2020-21 season and also picked up Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia medals last term.

However, the Chilean international made just seven starts in Serie A in the 2021-22 campaign as he fell down the pecking order under Simeone Inzaghi.

What did Alexis Sanchez say after leaving Milan?

Writing on his Instagram story, Sanchez reflected on his time with Inter and thanked the club and their fans.

"Here I leave three trophies after 11 years. Thank you and good luck, see you soon," he said.

Inter have also put out a statement wishing the veteran attacker luck in the next chapter of his career.

It reads: "The club would like to wholeheartedly thank Alexis for these last three seasons, in which the Nerazzurri won three major honours, and we wish him all the best for his future career."

Sanchez set for new challenge at Marseille

Sanchez, who also played in the Premier League with Arsenal, has now signed with Marseille on a free transfer.

"Marseille and Alexis Sanchez have agreed on a transfer on principle," the club said in a statement.

"The Chilean international with 143 caps, who won 17 trophies in his career, will commit himself to Olympique in the next few hours after passing his medical tests."

He is set to sign a two-year contract at Stade Velodrome, where he will link up with two more former Arsenal players in Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac, along with Gunners loanee Nuno Tavares.

Sanchez enjoyed a cult status at Arsenal as he scored 80 goals and made 45 assists in 166 games, also winning two FA Cups in the process. However, he left on a somewhat bitter note as he forced through a move to Man Utd in January 2018.