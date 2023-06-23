'Inter have the ball in their court' - Romelu Lukaku's lawyer offers update on Chelsea striker's future

Romelu Lukaku's lawyer has opened up about his client's future and revealed that he won't join AC Milan.

Lukaku lawyer speaks on his future

Won't leave Europe

Wants to play for Inter again

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian international spent last season on loan at Inter from Chelsea but is set to return to London this summer. Lukaku remains keen to stay in Europe, but if Inter want to re-sign the striker they will have to place a strong bid for him.

WHAT THEY SAID: The player's lawyer told Fabrizio Romano, "No talks ongoing with AC Milan. Romelu wants to stay in Europe; confirmed this by not joining Saudi now. Chelsea position: interested clubs have to present a firm offer. Inter have the ball in their court."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku appeared in 37 matches for Inter this season where he scored 14 goals and provided seven assists. He was linked with a moved to AC Milan in the summer but his agent has clarified that such a move will not materialise.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMELU LUKAKU? The 30-year-old will ideally prefer a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge but it remains to be seen where he will play his football next season.