Insigne reveals why Gattuso snubbed Spurs 'mess' and addresses Barcelona links

The Italy international remains in contact with his former Napoli boss, who has turned down a move to the Premier League

Lorenzo Insigne, who played under Gennaro Gattuso at Napoli, says "a bit of mess" at Tottenham was responsible for his former boss snubbing a move to England.

Spurs remain in the market for a long-term successor to Jose Mourinho, who they sacked in April, and had been hoping to appoint the fiery Italian tactician.

However, Gattuso is among those to have walked away from talks with the Premier League outfit, who are also having to contend with exit speculation this summer surrounding Harry Kane.

What has been said?

Italy international Insigne has told reporters while on Euro 2020 duty when quizzed on why his close friend Gattuso remains out of work after meeting with Spurs: "We’ve texted each other, he told me there was a bit of mess, but now I am focused on the Euros, while he’s on holiday so I am not going to ask him such questions."

Insigne's future

While his former manager waits on the next move in his career, Insigne is seeing a switch of his own speculated.

The forward is said to be registering on Barcelona's radar as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract in Naples.

The 30-year-old said: "I have no regrets, I’ve fulfilled my dreams to play for Napoli and be the captain of the team. I am more than happy. Now I am focused on the Euros and then I’ll talk to the club."

Any other business?

Chasing down continental glory with his country is the top priority for Insigne at present, with Italy making impressive progress through the group stage of Euro 2020 to book a last-16 date with Austria.

Manuel Locatelli and Ciro Immobile have been starring for the Azzurri, with Chelsea midfielder Jorginho another to be earning plenty of plaudits.

Insigne says former Napoli colleague Jorginho should be in contention for the Ballon d'Or. He said: "We have quality players. You talked about Jorginho and it’s correct.

Article continues below

"He had spent some fantastic years at Chelsea and I am proud to have him in our team.

"I’m not the one deciding if he deserves the Ballon d’Or, but I hope he’ll be shortlisted, he deserves so, he is a great player. I call him the professor and we are all happy to play with him."

Further reading