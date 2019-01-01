Injury boost for Yanga SC as trio return ahead of JKT Tanzania showdown

The Dar es Salaam-based outfit will welcome their Friday opponents with an improved squad as key players recover from injuries

Yanga SC have received major injury boost with key players returning to full action ahead of Friday's match against JKT .

The record league champions will host JKT Tanzania at the Uhuru National Stadium in their first match after the international break, during which the Taifa Stars faced Equatorial Guinea and Libya in the 2021 African Cup of Nations Group J qualifiers.

Lamine Moro, Ally Ally and Mohamed Issa are the players who interim coach Boniface Mkwasa will welcome for the highly anticipated encounter in the coastal city.

Kevin Yondani, Metacha Mnata and Abdulaziz Makame have also returned from the international duties and are expected to face JKT Tanzania.

Paul Godfrey and John Mahadhi, however, will not be available as they are still recovering from their respective injuries.

Mkwassa will be keen to help Yanga get their campaign back on track after the dismissal of Mwinyi Zahera, whose spell at the club was littered with poor results both in the domestic competitions and in the Caf and in the Confederation Cup.

JKT Tanzania will be fighting for a fifth season win and are sixth on the table 15 points.

In the second fixture, Alliance FC will play Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) at the Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

KMC will hope to record a win in Mwanza in order to breathe fresh air into their campaign which has seen them register two wins and four losses. The poor outing saw Ugandan tactician Jackson Mayanja sacked as head coach.