Injury blow for Arsenal as Tierney forced off against West Ham

The Scotland defender lasted less than half an hour of Monday's game at London Stadium

suffered an injury blow when defender Kieran Tierney was forced off with what looked like a shoulder problem during the first half of Monday night's clash with West Ham.

The international appeared to suffer the injury after colliding with Michail Antonio while defending a West Ham free-kick.

He was replaced by Sead Kolasinac, who was only promoted to the bench half an hour before kick-off when Hector Bellerin suffered an injury in the warm-up.

Tierney was making just his ninth start of the season after struggling with a number injuries since his £25 million ($30m) move from in the summer.

The 22-year-old arrived still recovering from a hip injury that required surgery over the summer, meaning he was unable to make his debut until a win over in late September.

However, he has continued to struggle with his fitness and failed to hold down a regular place in the side.

He withdrew from the Scotland squad for last month’s qualifiers to work on his fitness and it was hoped he had put his injury woes behind him.

It was reported in the build-up to Monday’s game that Tierney had been battling a shoulder issue, though he was passed fit to start his first game under interim boss Freddie Ljungberg in east London.

The Swede, though, must have been concerned at the sight of the defender in clear discomfort, walking off the pitch with his shirt supporting his right arm like a makeshift sling.

