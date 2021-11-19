Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has confirmed midfielder Enock Mwepu will miss their Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Seagulls will resume their top-flight matches after the international break with a visit to Villa Park where they will face new manager Steven Gerrard.

However, they have suffered a blow heading into the fixture as the 23-year-old Zambia international will miss the clash owing to injury.

“Enock [Mwepu] won't be available. He's not too bad but the game against Aston Villa has come too soon, so we're hopeful for Leeds but he has a slight muscle strain,” Potter explained as quoted by the club’s official website while delivering injury updates.

“Aaron [Connolly] has been training, his heel has recovered and he's available.”

Since joining Brighton from Red Bull Salzburg at the start of the season, Mwepu has gone ahead to score one goal in the top-flight coming from six appearances and he has managed to rake in 260 minutes of play.

His goal so far in the campaign came at Anfield when Brighton came from a goal down to secure a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

After the game, Potter spoke of how impressed he was with Mwepu's performance on the day.

“It was a wonderful goal and I was really pleased for Enock [Mwepu],” Potter said. “He gives us a different option in there; I thought he did really well against a strong Liverpool midfield.”

On his part, Mwepu was left speechless after scoring against Liverpool and described the moment as “an unbelievable feeling.”

“I was almost speechless after the game,” Mwepu said. “The goal was really amazing, an unbelievable feeling at the end of an amazing week for me.

“If you play Liverpool and you score that goal who wouldn't be really happy?

Article continues below

“I think the way we played showed the spirit in the squad. The gaffer is always trying to give us that motivation, always trying to make sure we give our best.

“But we have to keep going strong so everyone in the team is really pushing. If we keep this mentality and hopefully we get more results going forward.”