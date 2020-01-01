Injured Balogun ruled out of Rangers' clash with Motherwell

The Super Eagles defender is expected to continue recovery from a head injury he suffered on Wednesday

boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed Leon Balogun will miss their Premiership fixture against on Saturday.

Balogun suffered a head injury as the league leaders suffered their first defeat of the season in a League Cup game against on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was dizzy after the clash with St Mirren’s Jonathan Obika in the 84th minute and he required some minutes for treatment on the field.

Saturday's outing at the Ibrox Stadium comes too early for the former and Hove Albion defender, and Gerrard will not be taking a risk to have him in his team.

“Balogun is unavailable for tomorrow as we are following medical protocol after a head injury. Jack is close but won't make the weekend,” he said in a press conference on Friday.

Balogun has been a key player for the Gers since his arrival from Athletic in the summer.

He has helped them maintain an unbeaten run of 17 games in the Scottish top-flight this season with 10 matches under his belt.

However, Gerrard is demanding a reaction from his players on Saturday after their 27-match unbeaten streak ended in the League Cup quarter-final.

“We’ve been talking about blind spots and watching out for complacency, staying humble and realising the amount of work there is to do and where we are in the season. You know the messages we’ve been giving the players. They are well aware of that,” the former captain said.

“But that still doesn’t take away from the fact that we’ve been disappointed with Wednesday night’s result.

“I can totally understand the fans’ frustrations and shock. They’ve just watched their team go on a 27-game unbeaten run and very rarely concede a goal while qualifying in Europe top of their group. To be in a bit of shock, to be disappointed and frustrated is pretty normal.

“It is what it is. It’s done now. We can’t change it. All we can do is control the future and it’s our job to get ready for tomorrow’s challenge in Motherwell.”