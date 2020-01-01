‘Ings can be England’s Forlan or Schillaci’ – Former Three Lions striker wants Euro 2020 chance for Southampton star

The in-form Saints frontman is seeing an international recall mooted, with Ian Wright backing his claims for a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad

In-form striker Danny Ings could be Gareth Southgate’s trump card at , says Ian Wright, with the Saints star boasting the potential to become ’s version of Diego Forlan or Toto Schillaci.

The 27-year-old frontman has represented his country at senior level on one previous occasion.

That solitary outing for the Three Lions came in a European Championship qualifier against Lithuania back in October 2015.

It has been a long road back to contention from there for Ings.

An injury-ravaged spell at saw him struggle for game time, before a move to St Mary’s Stadium was made in 2018.

The goals have flowed again on the south coast, with 14 Premier League efforts recorded this season.

That return has Ings in contention for an England recall as Southgate seeks reliable cover for injured captain Harry Kane.

Former Three Lions striker Wright sees no reason why Ings should not get the nod, with it possible that he could emulate the efforts of surprising World Cup Golden Ball and Boot winners Forlan and Schillaci.

The legend told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Ings is doing brilliantly. He makes a lot of goals out of nothing.

"I hope he can continue his form. After what he has been through he deserves it.

"When you see the goals he is scoring - brilliant runs, half chances - if he can continue that form he can have a Toto Schillaci or a Diego Forlan [tournament]."

Ex- frontman Forlan starred for at the 2010 World Cup, registering five goals to sit joint-top of the scoring charts and claim the prize for the tournament’s most impressive player.

Some 20 years prior to that and Schillaci burst onto the scene with at a home World Cup for the Azzurri.

He netted six times in total and ended the 1990 competition as the leading scorer and best player.

It would be expecting a lot of Ings to follow in those footsteps, but he is full of confidence at present and may get the opportunity to stake a claim for a place in Southgate’s squad when England take in friendly dates with Italy and in March.